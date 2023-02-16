New ‘Tetris’ trailer pits game designers against the KGB

One look at a movie titled Tetris is all one may need to have their head flooded with a million and one questions, chief among them the amount of legwork that would be needed to make a movie about colorful falling blocks.

In fairness, if a studio can take LEGO and turn it into something spectacular, we imagine that Tetris could be given the same treatment, but that isn’t quite the angle that’s being taken here. Indeed, Apple TV Plus‘ upcoming Tetris film isn’t focused on the plight of those gravity-fated shapes, but of the real-life, stranger-than-fiction legal battle that surrounded the game in its early days, and the film’s brand new trailer promises a riveting look at the tensions that shaped the history of one of the world’s most iconic video games.

The film stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, the storied game designer known for his efforts in brokering a Tetris deal for the Nintendo Game Boy. When Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Yefremov) learns that his game is the legal property of the Cold War-era Soviet Union, who he happened to be working under when he created the game using the government’s technology, he quickly finds himself teaming up with Henk to secure the rights and finally receive the royalties he was entitled to.

This new trailer is all but ready to ensure us that Henk and co. mean business; a necessary attitude if you’re aiming to take on the KGB. Indeed, packed to the brim with some gripping dramatic teases and the single best remix to Europe’s “The Final Countdown” we may ever hear, the Tetris trailer has us all but ready to look at the legendary puzzle game in a brand new, fascinating light.

Tetris will release to Apple TV Plus on March 31.