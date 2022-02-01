Official character posters for The Batman have just been released, featuring Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s The Penguin, Paul Dano’s Riddler, and Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Each poster features the phrase, “unmask the truth,” along with The Riddler’s signature question mark. Batman is true to himself and is featured in the standard way. He is dark, brooding, and stoic.

Instead of the classic comic book version, this version of the character is more muted and seems to lack the standard comedic veil. Paul Dano, who plays The Riddler in the new adaptation, will give us a new take on the villain drastically different from Jim Carrey’s memorable turn as the murderous quizmaster from Batman Forever.

In that version, Dr. Meridian diagnoses The Riddler as, “dangerously insane and obsessive, with homicidal tendencies.”

All we know about Paul Dano’s The Riddler is that he goes by his birth name, Edward Nashton, and that he is a serial killer who targets corrupt high-ranking Gotham City officials.

In the new posters, Zoë Kravitz looks as stunning as ever. This isn’t her first time playing Catwoman, either, as she voiced the vigilante in The Lego Batman Movie.

Finally, we have Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Now, this has been the most shocking reveal of all. The actor who was one of People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2004 is looking borderline unrecognizable under a mountain of makeup.

'The Batman' Character Posters 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

In this case, his new look is a good thing. His performance may be on par with Charlize Theron’s shocking transformation in Monster.

The last time someone played The Penguin in a live-action film was in Batman Returns. Danny DeVito took on the role and dominated the screen.

After seeing these posters, it gives us bolstered hope that The Batman‘s casting directors have hit a home run. See it for yourselves when it swoops into theaters on March 4.