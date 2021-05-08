An Awesome Charlize Theron Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Charlize Theron has enjoyed success with Netflix in recent years, most notably via The Old Guard, and the streamer is reportedly keen to tie her down for many more projects. This attachment is only going to be strengthened, then, by the performance of Theron’s Monster, with the serial killer biopic from 2003 currently sitting in third place on the US rankings for the platform’s most-watched movies, according to FlixPatrol.

For those not aware, the film dramatizes the life of Aileen Wuornos, a woman whose seven murders put her into the spotlight during the 1990s and early 2000s. The focus of several documentaries, and a lot of media interest due to her unusual backstory and relatively unique identity in a male-dominated criminal group, Wuornos was executed in 2002.

Soon after, director Patty Jenkins worked with Theron and co-star Christina Ricci to produce Monster, which explores the relationship between Wuornos and Selby Wall, a semi-fictionalized take on her girlfriend Tyria Moore. For the role, Theron underwent a dramatic transformation, including major weight gain and shaving her eyebrows, which helped her to an acting Oscar in 2004.

Since her awards win, Charlize has maintained a successful career alternating between larger studio movies and performances in notable independent and specialty releases, including her turn as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. More recently, the South African actress has appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise, as well as producing and starring in the underrated action thriller Atomic Blonde. With the latter film now getting a sequel from Netflix, Theron continues to be a prominent name for the company.

If you haven’t already seen it, Monster arguably remains Charlize Theron‘s strongest individual part, at least in terms of her commitment and the complexity of its subject matter, making it well worth checking out if you’re looking for something to watch on streaming this week.