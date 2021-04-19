Netflix Reportedly Planning More Sequels After The Old Guard 2

As you’ve surely noticed over the last two decades, the comic book adaptation has no intentions of coming down from its perch as the industry’s perennial favorite genre. Whether it’s $200 million Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters or altogether more obscure titles, the bubble shows absolutely no signs of bursting anytime soon.

Naturally, Netflix have gotten in on the act in a big way as they continue to try and remain ahead of the pack in the streaming wars. The Umbrella Academy, Locke & Key, Raising Dion, Warrior Nun and more have all been renewed for additional seasons, and on the feature film front, The Old Guard is poised to launch a multi-movie franchise.

The first installment drew strong reviews from critics and became one of the platform’s most-watched original pics ever, and while a sequel hasn’t been officially announced yet, star and producer Charlize Theron is just waiting for the call so she can clear some time in her schedule to reunite with her fellow immortal warriors.

In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix had placed Extraction 2 into active development long before it was confirmed – that the streamer has no intention of stopping at just two. According to our intel, plans are being tentatively put in place for multiple sequels, which may even follow the template being set by the Chris Hemsworth actioner and lay the foundations for an entire shared universe. The Old Guard on the printed page comprises of two five-issue runs, so there’s not a lot of source material to draw on, but creative freedom is encouraged at Netflix, meaning it won’t be a problem in the long run.