With the upcoming release of The Batman hitting theaters next year, hype among fans is at a fever pitch. That’s in no small part to a trailer for the film released earlier this week which peels back the curtain a little bit more on the chemistry between Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, AKA Batman, and Zoë Kravitz’ Selina Kyle, AKA Catwoman, as well as the truly insidious mysteries of Paul Dano’s Riddler awaiting for the caped crusader to unveil.

However, some eagle-eyed fans are noticing another new revelation about the film this week. While the first and second trailers featured the Dark Knight getting blasted with gunfire and seemingly coming out unscathed from a group of thugs’ attack, those bullets fell short of traveling above Bruce’s neck in those clips. For a while now, many people considered perhaps just the torso portion of Batman’s suit to be bulletproof, like would be typical in a tactical policeman’s uniform.

But a new TV spot of the film, which is now circulating online, but hasn’t yet found its way onto YouTube as of press time, seems to confirm that even Batman’s cowl is bulletproof, too. Check out the clip for yourself below via Twitter user @WayneG1939.

Highest quality I could get the new TV Spot of #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/vEve2RU4Is — WayneG (@WayneG1939) December 29, 2021

In case you didn’t catch the blink-and-you-miss-it moment, fans online were quick to pull a snapshot of the moment, which sure enough shows a spark flying from Batman’s head like a military helmet. Check out the post by the Reddit user u/fourbat on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit below.

We’ll have to see what other interesting modifications to the Batsuit Pattinson has made when The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.