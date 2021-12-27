The Bat and the Cat team up to fight the Riddler in this new trailer for The Batman. DC fans have been waiting the longest time for this reboot of the Dark Knight’s mythos to come out, but thankfully — after multiple delays, and not just because of COVID — the movie is finally about to come out this March. With just a few months to go until it’s here, Warner Bros. has now released a fresh look at the film. And it’s undoubtedly the most revealing yet. Check it out above.



There are many reasons to be excited about director Matt Reeves’ DC debut, but one of the big ones for fans is the pairing of Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. We’ve got glimpses of their strong chemistry in previous trailers, but this promises that the pair will be absolutely electric in their scenes together. As per tradition, Kravitz’s Selina Kyle looks to be a bit of a wildcard and a rogue, who Batman isn’t sure he can trust, but it appears that they will ultimately team up to take on Paul Dano’s main villain.

Yes, the Riddler’s been a major presence throughout the marketing, but this trailer offers up our fullest glimpse at the Prince of Puzzles yet. For one, it confirms that the Riddler moniker will be used in the movie. What’s more, we finally get a shot of him without his duct-tape mask, as Dano’s bespectacled Edward Nashton (not Nygma) is depicted being arrested at a bar.

The trailer also seemingly confirms long-held rumors that the Riddler will expose some dark secrets about the Wayne family’s past, which will shake Bruce to his core. One dramatic clip sees Bruce accusing his butler Alfred (Andy Serkis) of lying to him, while Pennyworth tells him “You’re still a Wayne.” We’re told earlier on that the Waynes are known for their philanthropy, but maybe they still have some skeletons in their closets.

Don’t miss The Batman when it swoops into cinemas on March 4, 2022.