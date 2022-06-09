As the marketing machine clicks into action for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we’re increasingly seeing more of what Amazon Studios has been developing behind the curtains for the past five years.

Now, the newest piece of promotional content arrives courtesy of the latest Empire Magazine issue, which runs an extensive profile on the high fantasy series. As you can see below, these images show off the Eldar in the Second Age of Middle-earth.

All that glitters is not gold…but these shots from The Rings of Power are 💛 #RingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/k4kWw6etEc — J.R.R. TolKenobi 🗡️🏹🪓 (@joshcarlosjosh) June 9, 2022

One depicts Benjamin Walker as Gil-Galad, the ruler of the kingdom of Lindon, looking as solemn as he’s ever been. Others show the elves sitting around a table and hosting a Dwarf. Charles Edwards’ Celebrimbor is also present, which could hint that the legendary elven smith will share screen time with Gil-Galad.

Ultimately, what looks striking in this new batch of promo images is the fact that Amazon has got the divine world design for the Elvendom just right, even down to the way the Eldar dress and carry themselves with grace. Whereas Peter Jackson’s trilogy depicted the last in the lines of elves leaving Middle-earth for Valinor, The Rings of Power will bring them back at the height of their glory in the Second Age, having recently defeated Morgoth alongside the full might of Ainur.

New 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power' Posters Released 1 of 24

Click to skip













































Click to zoom

As you may already know, The Rings of Power takes place in the early years of the Second Age. The story will revolve around Sauron the Deceiver, and how he manipulated the kingdoms of Middle-earth into accepting the rings of power, thus binding them to the will of the One Ring.

This new adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world is slated to arrive in less than three months on Sep. 2.