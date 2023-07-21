New ‘The Marvels’ poster reveals which unexpected team will be joining Carol, Monica, and Kamala

Someone at Marvel Studios has clearly been paying attention to what audiences liked about Captain Marvel. Sure, Brie Larson was great, the cosmic action was compelling, and the 1990s setting tickled our nostalgia buttons, but for many, it was all about that kitty.

Goose the Flerken – an incredibly dangerous alien species that looks identical to a house cat – played a surprisingly large role in Captain Marvel, going down in MCU history as the beast who gave Nick Fury his trademark scar.

Goose is back for The Marvels, too, and it seems she’s brought some friends:

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s unclear from this poster, but it looks a little like these might be kittens, so perhaps Goose is coming with a new family in tow. As per MCU chronology, Goose has been on Earth ever since the events of Captain Marvel, living in Nick Fury’s office at S.H.I.E.L.D. Perhaps these kittens are half Earth-cat half Flerken, or maybe her feline partners have finally arrived on Earth to pick her up.

Either way, we can expect these cute little guys to leap into battle with many-tentacled monstrosities exploding from their mouths in The Marvels – and even if they are just kittens, this new army will cause trouble for anyone that bothers Carol, Monica, and Kamala.

Then again, given what Goose did to Fury, we hope Kamala and Monica don’t try to tickle them on the belly, or there might be a few more eye patches handed out on the S.A.B.E.R. space station.

The Marvels will hit theaters on Nov 10, 2023.