New trailer for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ drops bodies, bullets, and bombshells

It’s been a long time coming, but the latest full-length trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 has finally unveiled some plot details regarding the hotly-anticipated action sequel, and we’re more curious than ever.

Having been excommunicated from the secretive cabal of assassins at the end of the last film, Keanu Reeves’ title hero has the odds stacked against him like never before. However, it looks as though he’s found a way back in, one that might even culminate in the sharp-suited assassin taking the top job at the head of the High Table.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' gallery 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

Along the way, of course, there’s a small army of goons that need dispatched through stylishly violent means, which includes more chassis-rattling car chases, a horseback ride through the desert, a fight against fellow action icon Donnie Yen, a duel at sunrise, and perhaps even a wedding. Or burial, as Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King puts it.

With Chapter 5 having already been announced and spinoff Ballerina entering production this week, we know for a fact that Mr. Wick is making it out of his latest journey alive. As the old saying goes, though, it’s about the journey and not the destination. Based on what the freshest promo from director Chad Stahelski’s blockbuster has showcased, it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

After many delays, John Wick: Chapter 4 finally comes to theaters on March 24 of next year, where it’s poised to continue the franchise’s hot streak of critical acclaim and commercial success. It’s a cinematic universe now, and we couldn’t be more excited.