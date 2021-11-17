New Villains Confirmed In No Way Home Trailer

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has dropped, and it’s given Marvel fans their first glimpse at the new cast of foes that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will have to clash with. However, for long-time Spider-Man fans, these villains will seem familiar as they all come from previous cinematic Spider-Man adventures.

The first visitor from another universe is Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, a surprise revealed in previous teasers. Clad in his trademark black trenchcoat and wielding his robotic octopus arms, this character first appeared in 2004’s Spider–Man 2. However, it seems that Doctor Octopus is confused about his situation, noting that this Peter Parker isn’t the one he is used to.

The second to be shown is the Green Goblin. Originally played by Willem Dafoe and first seen in 2002’s Spider-Man, he is seen flying around on his glider, complete with his metallic angular armor. At other points in the trailer, Spider-Man is shown attempting to catch or avoid the Goblin’s explosive bombs, one of which is later seen detonating, showing the sheer destructive power of this legendary villain.

Fans are also shown Electro’s trademark lightning blasts as they rip up a street and nearly hit Spider-Man. Later shots show that this Electro is the Jamie Foxx version that was first seen in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Near the end of the trailer, two other villains appear alongside Electro for a quick moment. A giant sand face harkens the arrival of Sandman from 2007’s Spider-Man 3. The massive face looks very similar to Thomas Haden Church, the man who portrayed the character in that movie.

Finally, in the darkness at the far edge of that shot is the hulking reptilian form of the Lizard. Based on the character’s size and design, this seems to be the version from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man. In that film, the character was played by veteran actor Rhys Ifans.

Check out all of the new villains in the gallery below!

Near the end of the trailer, Doctor Strange notes that “they’re starting to come through, and I can’t stop them,” which may imply that these won’t be the only old foes returning for this movie. This is both exciting for Spider-Man fans and a terrifying prospect for the MCU, as all of these legendary villains in one place can’t be a good thing.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out on December 17th, 2021 and it will be exclusive to theaters. Tickets will be available from November 29th, a day Marvel is dubbing “Spider-Monday.”