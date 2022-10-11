New ‘Wakanda Forever’ teaser seems to confirm the identity of the next Black Panther

We’ve been without a new Marvel movie in cinemas since July, but the drought is about to be ended by perhaps the most anticipated MCU cinematic event of the year. The hype for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is real thanks to the sheer power of the two trailers we’ve seen of the much-anticipated sequel already. One of the big questions that’s driving the excitement is the mystery of who the next Black Panther actually is, but this latest teaser goes further than ever before in revealing the potential answer.

Now that we are officially just one month away from Black Panther 2 roaring onto screens, Marvel Studios has dropped a new teaser for Ryan Coogler’s movie (see the tweet below) that reveals some fresh footage. In particular, it focuses on the immense threat of Tenoch Huerta’s Namor the Sub-Mariner, who darkly promises that Wakanda will fall at his hand. But genius princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) isn’t so sure. “They think we’re vulnerable,” she says, “They’re welcome to find out.”

Yes, by playing this kickass clip from Shuri over the footage previously featured at the end of the second trailer, of the new female-presenting Black Panther suited up, Marvel seems to be leaving no room for doubt that the younger sibling of the late, much lamented King T’Challa is our new Black Panther. That’s pretty much what we all figured out already, given both the obvious royal line of succession and Shuri’s history in the comic books.

And yet many are still not convinced that the studio is going to play such an obvious card. It’s entirely possible that Marvel is deliberately hoodwinking us with the marketing, something that they’ve gotten particularly adept at of late — just look at how they were able to hide the fact that Scarlet Witch was the villain of Doctor Strange 2 in the promotion for Multiverse of Madness.

We’ll find out the truth of who’s about to chow down on that heart-shaped herb next when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands in theaters Nov. 11.