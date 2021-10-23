Nick Fury And Carol Danvers Reportedly Share Several Scenes In The Marvels

Samuel L. Jackson confirmed that he was returning as Nick Fury in The Marvels when he posted a behind the scenes image of his Nick Fury getup, which shockingly revealed that his goatee isn’t even real.

Game-changing revelations aside, we’re not expecting the cycloptic head of S.H.I.E.L.D. to play anywhere near as big a role in the sequel as he did last time out, when he was only on set for a short period before heading across London to start shooting Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which marks his first time taking center stage in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project at the thirteenth time of asking.

However, insider Grace Randolph offers that Fury will be reunited with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers for several scenes peppered throughout The Marvels, as you can see below.

#Marvel is a great gig for #SamuelLJackson



He and Carol reunite at least for a few scenes in #TheMarvels



Their partnership was one of my favorite things in the first movie for sure.#MCU pic.twitter.com/OXF2dbAPxa — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 22, 2021

With Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan bumped up to co-title heroes, The Marvels doesn’t have room for extraneous supporting characters. Given the brevity of his time on the production, we can expect Fury to show up for a handful of the expository exchanges he’s become famous for, which may even provide some connective tissue to Secret Invasion or vice versa, depending on which one releases first.