Secret Invasion TV Series Will Be A Showcase For Samuel L. Jackson

One of the many new Marvel Studios projects announced last month during Disney’s Investor Day was Secret Invasion, an upcoming Disney Plus TV series. Of course, the title is a very familiar one to fans as it’s taken from an iconic comic book event. Everyone was expecting an adaptation of it to be on the way as soon as the Skrulls were introduced in Captain Marvel and just like the shapeshifting species subverted our expectations in that movie, so will the TV show.

While chatting with ComicBook.com to promote WandaVision, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked whether the Secret Invasion series will measure up to the epic scope of the comic book storyline, which sees the Avengers investigate the Skrulls’ slow burn takeover of Earth. In response, Feige made no bones about admitting that it wouldn’t, saying that the screen story will be more of a two-hander than a huge crossover piece.

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no,” Feige admits. “It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'”

When the announcement of the project was made, it was revealed that Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn were to star in it, appearing together as Nick Fury and Skrull leader Talos again for the third time after Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The latter film established that Fury has got the Skrulls working for him, likely as part of his new S.W.O.R.D. organization.

The big hook of the original event is that several of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are really Skrulls in disguise. It’s unclear if that can be transplanted to the screen if the show isn’t really a crossover piece, but it’s obvious that Feige wants to borrow the idea of Fury and Talos not knowing who exactly they can trust from the comic, which might end up recalling the spy thriller elements of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

It’s possible that Secret Invasion could even be partially set up in WandaVision, which premieres on Disney Plus this Friday. Don’t miss it.