Nicolas Cage addresses potential Ghost Rider return

Now that the concept of alternate realities and splintered timelines is officially in play, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to take things to a whole new level when it finally hits theaters in a matter of weeks, we’ve entered a brave and bold new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hypothetically, anybody that’s ever played a significant role in any Marvel production dating back two decades could make a comeback as part of official canon, and the precedent has already been set.

Sony’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Fox’s Charles Xavier was confirmed for Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel when Patrick Stewart’s voice cameo broke the internet.

For years, Ghost Rider has been heavily rumored for a reboot, but despite the onslaught of speculation, nobody can seem to agree who could end up in the role. Norman Reedus and Keanu Reeves are regularly touted as the favorites, but Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Gabriel Luna and Nicolas Cage have also been rumored.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cage was asked about reprising the role of Johnny Blaze in the MCU’s newfangled multiverse, and he expertly danced around the question.

“These are hot topics, and I get it, because these are the types of things that become like wildfire on the internet. I’ve always admired the realm of the comic book and I’ve always thought stories were really colorful and entertaining and, frankly, kind of wholesome in a really positive way. I don’t know what the umbrage is with people that want to knock them. I certainly think there’s great value in that they’re bringing happiness to people.”

The Academy Award winner has admitted that he’s not all that interested in studio blockbusters anymore, but fans would lose their minds where he to make an unexpected cameo as the Spirit of Vengeance as part of the MCU’s multiverse.