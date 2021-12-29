Gabriel Luna addresses rumors of potential Ghost Rider return

That pesky Norman Reedus has been stirring the pot on social media for the last couple of days, continuing to further the fan campaign that’s seen many supporters name him as their preferred candidate to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ghost Rider.

Keanu Reeves is the other name that comes up on a regular basis, although that particular line of speculative inquiry has cooled off a little, despite the beloved star admitting very recently that not only has he held another meeting with Kevin Feige, but he’d be honored to join the franchise in some capacity.

Now that Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox have set the precedent, though, it can’t be ruled out that Gabriel Luna could also be part of the conversation, even if the Hawkeye finale dredged up more talk of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. erasure. As you can see below, the actor has been teasing his renewed Ghost Rider interest on Twitter, and not for the first time.

Luna was famously set to get his own Ghost Rider spinoff series, which ended up getting canceled when Kevin Feige folded Marvel Television. Rumors abound that the studio knows who it wants for the part, so we’ll just have to wait and see who ends up getting the nod.