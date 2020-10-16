Nicolas Cage Rocks A Pink Leather Jacket In Set Photos From New Movie

Nicolas Cage is surely more than aware at this point that virtually everything he does becomes a meme, dating right back to some of his earliest performances from over three decades ago. On his day, the 56 year-old reminds people why many of his contemporaries have labeled him as the finest actor of his generation, but those performances are becoming increasingly few and far between.

The Academy Award winner instead seems intent to star in as many movies as possible, the vast majority of which are bargain basement action thrillers where he’s required to do nothing more than go through the motions, although the occasional insane looking gem slips through, and upcoming alien invasion martial arts actioner Jiu Jitsu definitely looks to fall into the latter category.

However, Cage is currently shooting what’s shaping up to be his most exciting and unique project in years, that looks to balance both sides of his established screen persona. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent finds a washed-up Nicolas Cage desperate to land a role in the next Quentin Tarantino effort, who is occasionally haunted by the 1990s version of himself that keeps reminding him of all the bad movies he’s starred in.

The first set photos have now arrived online, and they deliver exactly what you’d expect from a meta comedy that sees Cage playing himself, and you can check them out below.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also sees Nicolas Cage appear at the birthday party of Pedro Pascal’s billionaire, where he’ll be reenacting scenes from his most famous blockbusters for good measure. If that wasn’t enough then the CIA, a kidnapping plot and drug cartels are also involved, making it a must-see curiosity for anyone even remotely interested in the actor’s career.