After a massive start to the year with the smash hit The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage is set to appear in yet A24’s upcoming comedy film Dream Scenario.

According to a report by Deadline, Cage is set to star in the film that is being kept under wraps, but it would appear to be another comedy to follow his recent string of films in that genre.

Dream Scenario doesn’t have a synopsis yet, but the comedy will be directed by Kristoffer Borgli and produced by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen under the Square Peg banner. Other producers on the project include Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone.

If this is truly to be a comedy film it will mark the departure from the dark, twisted horror flicks that Square Peg has crafted with A24 over recent years. These include Hereditary, Midsommar, and Disappointment Blvd., the latest of which hasn’t yet received its release date.

As Nicolas Cage continues his lengthy film career the last 12 months have included some recent highs as the previously mentioned comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and 2021’s drama Pig which put the star back into award contention.

Before Dream Scenario, Cage is still set to appear in a handful of movies including Butcher’s Crossing, The Retirement Plan, and the Old Way in 2022. In 2023 the actor will also appear as Dracula in the Chris McKay horror-comedy Renfield.

In the meantime, if you’re looking to get your fix of Cage action here are some of the best films from the star that you may not have seen.