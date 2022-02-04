Nicolas Cage’s Dracula movie ‘Renfield’ begins production

It might read as a little reductive to describe Renfield as ‘Nicolas Cage’s Dracula movie’, but that’s inevitably going to come with the territory when you cast one of cinema’s premiere eccentric mavericks as the most iconic vampire in history.

Outside of the Academy Award winner’s involvement, though, there’s plenty of other reasons to get excited about the upcoming horror comedy. The LEGO Batman Movie and The Tomorrow War‘s Chris McKay is directing from an idea originally hatched by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman, and the cast is stacked with top talent.

Nicholas Hoult plays the title role of Dracula’s put-upon familiar, with support coming from Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrien Martinez, and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Renfield doesn’t have a release date locked in as of yet, but as you can see from the tweet below, production is officially underway.

The set of Renfield is no doubt going to find itself swarmed by fans armed with cellphones, hoping to catch a glimpse of Cage in his finest Dracula getup, even though you’d expect the crew to try their hardest to keep what’s undoubtedly the movie’s biggest selling point under wraps. Either way, we’re excited to see what horror-infused insanity awaits us.