Nightcrawler actor pumped about Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange 2

Kodi Smit-McPhee might not be a household name just yet, but that could change for the young actor very soon, especially since his Oscar-nominated appearance in the Netflix awards season darling The Power of the Dog which also netted him a Golden Globe. Even red-hot young actors are fans too though, and Smit-McPhee loves Patrick Stewart as much as the rest of us, and he’s excited about the veteran actor’s return as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Smit-McPhee played Nightcrawler in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, where he got to work directly with Stewart, so he has a bit more experience with him as Charles Xavier than the rest of us. In a recent interview with the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, the young actor expressed just how excited he was about the prospect of Xavier’s return in the Marvel Extended Universe.

“I can honestly, transparently tell you, I have nothing to do with the universe of madness that’s coming out…Y’know and that trailer, I was equally as excited as everyone else, y’know Patrick Stewart’s voice, that’s insane,”

The actor also made comparisons to other big MCU moments.

“Y’know, I’m hoping that the, kind of, the people that show up in that are just as exciting as No Way Home, ’cause I’ve never heard anyone scream, y’know, audiences scream as loud as they did in that. I went to see it at a drive-in, I went to see it at cinemas, everyone was freaking out, and I was freaking out with them so…I would love that personally, like if I could just say that transparently on the side, I would absolutely love that.”

Smit-McPhee also said he would absolutely return as Nightcrawler, and that he even tried to nudge The Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch about potential X-Men plans in the Dr. Strange movie.

“I had this conversation with Benedict [Cumberbatch] on the set [of The Power of the Dog]. When he was film method acting as well. I was like, ‘Listen, I know you’re the dude in the boots right now with the rope, but you need to tell me. Am I in the contract moving forward? And that guy doesn’t let out a secret. I was actually slightly insulted. He doesn’t let out a secret. He’s really protective of that stuff.”

The young actor is even holding off from getting involved in other superhero-related movies because he just really wants to continue to be in the MCU.

“I would love that, personally, if I can just say that transparently. I would absolutely love that. I just really am a believer of the MCU. I’ve made it a thing to kind of hold off from going into any other production company doing superhero stuff, because I just believe in MCU so much, and I hope to be a part of that family one day. We all know that they earned the rights to Nightcrawler and stuff now, so… wink wink, nudge nudge.”

What does that mean?! Only time will tell. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 4.