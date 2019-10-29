Syfy Hosting A Nightmare On Elm Street Marathon Today

One, two, Freddy’s coming for you… all day long on Syfy!

The science fiction channel is continuing their spooky Halloween programming with an all-day marathon of the bone-chilling A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise that made the world afraid to go to sleep at night. After that, they’re dipping into a bunch of other terrifying films designed to get viewers in the mood for the rapidly approaching holiday.

Here’s the full schedule of what horror fans can expect during the lead-up to October 31st:

Tuesday, October 29th:

11am: A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

1pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

3pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

5pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

7pm: A Nightmare on Elm Street

9pm: Texas Chainsaw 3D

Wednesday, October 30th:

2am: A Nightmare on Elm Street

6am – 11am: Channel Zero

11am: Joy Ride 3

1pm: Joy Ride 2

3pm: Joy Ride

5pm: Jason X

7pm: The Night Before Halloween

11pm: Jason X

1:02am: House of the Witch

Thursday, October 31st (Halloween):

That’s a pretty impressive lineup that’s bound to keep audiences on the edge of their couches while passing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Why the channel is deciding to play both the Nightmare on Elm Street and Joy Ride movies in descending order is anyone’s guess, along with why they’re breaking up the string of frightening features to play a comedy at 8:30 PM on Halloween night.

Still, there’s enough great stuff there to make horror fans want to tune in. For those who aren’t impressed with the above compilation though, there are also plenty of great flicks on Amazon Prime and Netflix designed to send shivers down your spine.

The A Nightmare on Elm Street marathon is currently playing on Syfy. Don’t miss it.