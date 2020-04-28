Watch: Nightmare On Elm Street Stars Create #StopTheNightmare PSA

One of the most frustrating aspects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the obstinate refusal of many people to follow the very simple guidelines put forward, as they whine about their civil liberties being curtailed by a few minor inconveniences put in place in the interest of preventing countless unnecessary deaths.

In response, and following horror legend Robert Englund’s “Wear your glove” PSA, various actors from throughout the Nightmare On Elm Street saga have come together (remotely, of course) to create a sinister yet effective public information video to remind people of the basic information imparted that will help stop the spread of infection.

It features an eerie chant by the series’ two most prominent stars, Heather Langenkamp (Nancy from the original movie, Dream Warriors, and New Nightmare) and Lisa Wilcox (Alice from The Dream Master and The Dream Child), riffing on the infamous “One, two, Freddy’s coming for you…” skipping rhyme that’s repeated throughout the films and has wormed its way into the nightmares of innumerable viewers.

The variation on the simple lyrics are as follows:

One, two, COVID’s not the flu. Three, four, wash your hands some more. Five, six, Zoom your therapist. Seven, eight, don’t congregate. Nine, ten, never see your friends.

Joining them afterwards are Mark Patton from Freddy’s Revenge, Ira Heiden and Ken Sagoes from Dream Warriors, and Toy Newkirk, Brooke Theiss, Brooke Bundy and Andras Jones from The Dream Master, along with special effects artist Nick Benson, each of them imploring us to help #StopTheNightmare.

Nobody likes being told they can’t do something they want to do, but when all you’re largely being asked is if you’d mind spending some time doing literally nothing to battle the infection, save lives and stop overburdened health systems from collapsing, then not willfully disregarding warnings is really not that much of a burden.