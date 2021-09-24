Nintendo Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Jack Black As Bowser

Nintendo shocked fans today announcing the voice cast for their upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. film and the cast was filled with household names that aren’t always the first that might come to mind for their roles.

Among them was Chris Pratt as Mario, a casting decision that fans were split on. Keegan Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. One casting that had fans going ecstatic was the decision to put renowned comedy actor Jack Black in the shoes of the iconic Mario villain Bowser.

As soon as the news was shared of this casting fans began to post their thoughts along with a landslide of memes related to the casting. Here are some of the best things fans had to share regarding the casting.

so i heard jack black is gonna be bowser in the new mario movie… pic.twitter.com/ftg2FDFFhm — The Luigi Archives (main: @frickin_speedy) (@ICookaDaPizza_) September 23, 2021

GUYS. My brain after Jack Black as Bowser and Chris Pratt announced as Mario in the upcoming animated movie 😆 #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/zuW0AojWIX — Pen 🍁🎃🍂 (@PinkBoiPen) September 23, 2021

Bowser after kidnapping Princess Peach pic.twitter.com/Jhg5Hy4CXf — AXO🎃 (@Axogogo) September 23, 2021

Bowser after he kidnaps Peach and has to make conversation #Mariomovie pic.twitter.com/MkcWwsAvCM — WebJ23 (@RealPaulBlart70) September 23, 2021

Bowser performs his Legendary Sax-A-Boom!! pic.twitter.com/n6m2BoKZus — Chris (@thegreyzen) September 23, 2021

i can only imagine this happening if Jack Black is Bowser #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/qJkfue6hz3 — 🖤Gothnume🖤(Commissions closed) (@BethHasCookies) September 23, 2021

JACK BLACK IS BOWSER pic.twitter.com/lY1TsGJfUv — Night 😈 EVIL MASTERMIND VTUBER (HIATUS) (@NightParadox_VT) September 23, 2021

Super Mario Bros. will be an animated film launching late in 2022 on December 21. We’ll have a better idea of Black in this iconic role as we get closer to release and begin to see footage from the film.