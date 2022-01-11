There’s no question that A Quiet Place will continue its main narrative with a third installment somewhere down the line, but for now, Paramount is pushing ahead with a spinoff movie that’ll potentially help set up a Quiet Place horror film universe.

Back in October, we reported that the as-of-yet untitled spinoff film had lost its director Jeff Nichols. Though unlike most cases in the industry, the filmmaker and the producers parted ways amicably, so there’s still a chance that we may actually see his influence in some elements throughout the final product.

Now, according to a new report by Deadline, Pig director Michael Sarnoski has signed on to take over from Nichols. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will serve as producers alongside John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the first two installments.

As for Sarnoski himself, the director is admittedly new behind the camera. Pig was actually his directorial debut, but the fact that the Nicolas Cage-led film is one of the highest-rated flicks of 2021 with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes says something about Paramount’s confidence in this choice. Besides, one of the central premises for A Quiet Place films is a cost-effective and unambitious production, so a new name certainly helps in that regard.

Unfortunately, neither Krasinski nor his wife Emily Blunt is likely to reprise their roles for the spinoff. However, involvement of some sort is not out of the question for the stars, especially since the movie is still based on an idea from the Krasinksi.

The spinoff film of A Quiet Place is currently in the early stages of development, but if you’re impatient for more news about the series, stay tuned, and we’ll let you in on everything we learn about the flick.