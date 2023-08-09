‘No one stopped thinking about how cool things could be going forward’: The reboot that reinvigorated an exhausted franchise is ready for more

It's been decades since you could get genuinely excited for this IP.

After a string of disappointing sequels, reboots, crossovers, and the occasional gem that never got the follow-ups it genuinely deserved, there was little reason for anybody to get excited about a new spin on the Predator franchise, especially when Disney was calling the shots.

And yet, Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey managed to turn that notion on its head in explosive fashion by single-handedly dragging the property back from the brink in spectacular style. Not just the best-reviewed installment in the saga’s 35 year-history, its status as a streaming exclusive also saw it eligible for awards season consideration.

via 20th Century Studios

In a development nobody could have seen coming, Prey landed no less than six Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Unsurprisingly, then, the filmmaker was bullish about sequel prospects in an interview with The Playlist.

“I can’t really say anything about that right now, but I’ll say while we were finishing the movie, we were having really exciting conversations. The studio, myself, the writer, and the producers about what crazy things could we do next. And I’ve never stopped, no one stopped thinking about how cool things could be going forward.”

It would be insane were Disney and 20th Century Studios not as keen as possible to bring another Prey into the world, and based on its viewership success, Emmy recognition, and rave reviews, it might even be in with a chance of securing a theatrical release, too.