‘No S no hope’: James Gunn’s latest ‘Superman’ revelation has reawakened the Henry Cavill collective from their slumber

Oh hello, Henry Cavill-loving DC fans, haven’t heard from you in a while. I’m guessing you’ve been in hiding licking your wounds ever since the awfulness that was Argylle came out.

Yes, once and future daddy Henry Cavill is old news in the superhero world seeing as David Corenswet is currently shooting the upcoming Superman reboot from director James Gunn. As filming continues in Cleveland (mostly without hitch — excepting a recent motorcycle chase mishap), the former Guardians of the Galaxy director has deigned to share with us our first official look at the Man of Steel’s revamped new logo for this brave, new era for the DC universe.

And, because the DC fandom is united at all times and never argues among itself, the people of X are uniformly loving it… Yeah, right, and pigs can fly, the sky is green, and The Flash was a good movie.

Unsurprisingly, SnyderVerse loyalists have been awoken from their slumber and have crawled out of their fortresses of solitude to attack the new Superman logo, voicing their opinion that it is not a patch on the “Kryptonian symbol for hope” insignia — aka the red-colored Shrek logo — sported by Cavill’s Kal-El.

This is the Superman logo,



No "S" no hope pic.twitter.com/NzJChKdqCo — Say My Name (@Name__Error_404) July 11, 2024

You’d think the more angular, alien shield design would appeal to those who liked the more grounded interpretation of Supes from Man of Steel, but nope, apparently not.

What’s that? Because it’s not the Superman logo… — Kobe Wan (@ogKOBEWAN) July 11, 2024

they can never top this logo pic.twitter.com/SgNlMmrd4t — 🍫 (@ellyriar) July 11, 2024

I mean, the man called it.

Snyder Cut clutists about to enter the chat and tell you how they can never top the Man of Steel logo😭😭 — Anime x Bananas (@animexbananas) July 11, 2024

Others, meanwhile, were much more open to change and could see Gunn’s vision. Don’t forget this is clearly inspired by the S shield design from the acclaimed comic, Kingdom Come.

“It screams HOPE,” reads another positive comment — which is no doubt exactly what Gunn was going for.

it screams HOPE ♥️😍 — A* 🪓 (@fukrapantiii) July 11, 2024

The SnyderVerse fandom’s loyalty to Cavill does them credit, and we all know that he was reprehensibly treated by Warner Bros. across his tenure in the tights and cape, but the immediate hatred for this logo seems like a knee-jerk reaction from those predisposed to dislike Gunn’s take on the character. In any case, we can’t even blame the director for this iteration of the logo, as it’s not the first time it’s appeared on screen. The Kingdom Come-shaped shield paired with a yellow background instead of black was previously worn by Brandon Routh during his Superman return in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

As someone who’s a fan of 99% of on-screen Supermen (why did you have to go and spoil it, Dean Cain?), I too wish Cavill got a better crack at the whip, but that doesn’t mean we still shouldn’t give Corenswet and Gunn’s interpretation of the Last Son of Krypton a fair trial before we go all Lex Luthor on them.

Maybe Superman can turn the naysayers around when it eventually flies into theaters in exactly one year’s time, on July 11, 2025.

