No Time To Die Coming To VOD On Tuesday

As one of the pandemic’s longest-delayed movies, which eventually arrived in theaters eighteen months after the intended April 2020 bow, No Time to Die has dominated the box office both home and abroad for well over a month, becoming just the second Hollywood blockbuster released since the end of 2019 to cross $600 million.

According to some reports that still might not be enough to turn a profit given the exorbitant production, marketing and distribution costs, but it’s nonetheless a healthy return for Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond. We can expect those numbers to drop significantly from next week, though, after it was revealed the 25th installment in the long-running franchise is coming to VOD on Tuesday.

As per The Wrap, November 9 marks the end of the contractually-stipulated 31-day domestic theatrical window, meaning No Time to Die will be available to rent on on Amazon, Apple, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and Vudu for $19.99, which should help swell the coffers a little more.

No Time to Die may be a touch on the long side at 163 minutes, but it’s a fitting farewell for Craig, who has to be considered near the top of the pile when it comes to naming the best Bond ever. Looking at the numbers pulled in from theaters so far, a lot of fans will be happy to revisit the film on VOD already.