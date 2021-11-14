No Time To Die Passes $700 Million At The Box Office

As one of the longest-delayed movies of the pandemic, it would be an understatement to say that there was plenty of pent-up demand among audiences to see No Time to Die, which arrived eighteen months behind schedule and has spent the seven weeks since absolutely dominating the box office.

The 25th installment in the James Bond franchise may have slightly disappointed on domestic shores, where it’s only just squeaked past $150 million, but the espionage blockbuster has been unstoppable overseas. This weekend has seen Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 cross the $700 million barrier, making it just the second Hollywood movie since 2019 to do so.

On top of that, it’s now dislodged Fast & Furious 9 to become the pandemic’s top-earning film overseas, and No Time to Die now needs less than $15 million to surpass Dominic Toretto and the family to wind up as the single highest-grossing American-backed production to have hit theaters since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker landed 23 months ago.

Cary Joji Fukunaga’s well-received actioner has also made at least $100 million more than both Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace despite the lingering effects of the global health crisis, making No Time to Die a monster success by every conceivable metric.