No Time To Die Repeats At The Top Of The Chinese Box Office
Compared to the early projections, No Time to Die may have slightly under-performed at the domestic box office, with a total haul of $143 million and counting putting it sixth on the list of 2021’s top earners in the United States, but the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise has been nigh-on unstoppable internationally.
Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 is the second highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster released since the end of 2019 having sailed past $600 million globally, and it’s now spent another weekend at the top of the Chinese charts. As per Variety, No Time to Die has added another $11.4 million to its haul in the country, bringing it to just a shade under $50 million.
While earnings are beginning to taper off, it could yet surpass the ninth installment in The Fast Saga to become the biggest American-backed release since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, even though the globetrotting espionage actioner comes to VOD tomorrow.
F9 topped out at $721 million, while No Time to Die‘s current cume is an impressive $686 million. Even if it doesn’t manage to outpace Dominic Toretto’s latest adventure, it could still end up as just the second $700 million earner in close to two years, which would be an incredible achievement by the standards of the time.