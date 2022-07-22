‘No Time to Die’ star getting back into the espionage business with ‘Spy Kids’ reboot

Fresh off appearing in Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, one of the cast of No Time to Die is returning to the espionage genre — albeit in a very different type of movie — for Netflix’s upcoming Spy Kids reboot. Robert Rodriguez is renewing his partnership with the streaming giant to relaunch his beloved family-friendly franchise with this untitled project, the fifth film in the series overall.

According to Deadline, Billy Magnussen has joined the Spy Kids reboot, alongside previously announced stars Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson. Seeing as those four are playing the family at the center of the story, we can assume that Magnussen is on board as the Spy Kids universe’s latest megalomaniacal villain. Prior bad guys were played by the likes of Alan Cumming, Jeremy Piven, and Sylvester Stallone.

Magnussen is no stranger to bringing bad guys to life himself. In fact, he was a supporting antagonist in No Time To Die. Not to mention that he just got cast as the Joker in a new DC podcast opposite Christina Ricci as Harley Quinn. The Made for Love actor also recently confirmed that his Aladdin spinoff is also still in the works at Disney Plus.

Spy Kids 5 is set to see the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world. No word yet on whether legacy players Antonia Banderas, Carla Gugino, and Danny Trejo could turn up for a cameo.

As he has done with every other entry in the saga, Robert Rodriguez will write, produce, and direct the movie, alongside co-writer Racer Max. Netflix already aired animated spinoff series Spy Kids: Mission Critical in 2018.