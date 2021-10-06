No Time To Die Star Lashana Lynch Wants To Return As 007

No Time To Die was worth the wait. Critics and audiences agree that the barnstorming finale to Daniel Craig’s James Bond saga epitomized the franchise’s reputation for opulent surroundings, complex espionage, and villains with secret bases on forgotten islands.

One of the big stories going in was that Lashana Lynch’s Nomi would be the film’s 007. This proved accurate, though the tabloid gossip about her being the ‘new James Bond’ turned out to be sensationalist garbage. Her inclusion turns out to make a lot of sense: as the movie begins, Craig’s Bond is no longer working for MI6. Nomi fills the vacant spot, with M granting her the 007 codename.

Without spoiling the movie, she proves a formidable partner for Bond, with the pair mutually respecting each other’s skills. Now, Lynch has given a wide-ranging interview with Comicbook.com in which she discusses her approach to the role.

She was asked what her ambitions were when entering the franchise:

There’s two things. I really wanted to create a really realistic character who was fun and ambitious and witty and all of these things. But I really just wanted to do massive stunts, if I’m being honest. I just wanted to kick people in the face and handle weapons and roll on the ground and get dirty and wear combat trousers and big boots and feel really strong. I wanted to feel strong and powerful, internally and externally and, thankfully, I got to do that.

She also discussed the potential of a Nomi spin-off:

I would love to reacquaint myself with her again. I think for a character like that, it would be worth exploring, obviously. I do think, though, that if we never see her again, her introduction to the franchise and the way that she goes out is just so stylish and makes complete sense to the franchise and also nips things quite well in terms of what I’ve created for the world.

But bringing back Nomi may be tricky. With Craig now having departed the franchise we should hear confirmation of his successor sometime soon. The next film is likely to be a full reboot and Nomi only really fits into a continuity where Bond has already retired. However, it’s worth remembering that certain aspects of the Pierce Brosnan Bond movies (like Judi Dench’s M) made the leap to Daniel Craig’s movies, so who knows?

No Time to Die has garnered rave reviews and broken box office records. It hits domestic theaters this Friday. Are you hyped for Daniel Craig’s final mission?