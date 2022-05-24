Nobody was expecting ‘Aquaman 2’ spoilers to be given away in a courtroom
As a big budget blockbuster sequel, one that also happens to be the follow-up to the single highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, plot details for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are being kept tightly under lock and key by director James Wan, his cast, the crew, and studio Warner Bros.
However, there’s a slight possibility you may be aware that returning star Amber Heard has spent a fair bit of time in court recently, which has involved plenty of Aquaman-related talk. Jason Momoa’s second solo outing as Arthur Curry has been pushed back repeatedly due to the pandemic, and won’t arrive until March 2023, but it looks as though it’s open season on spoilers based on recent testimony from one of Heard’s witnesses.
Not only that, but it also confirms a long-running rumor we’ve been hearing about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which could potentially double as a method to eliminate the actress’ Mera from large swathes of the narrative, which in turn reinforces the belief her screentime has been whittled down substantially as a result of the ongoing legal battles.
Fans have become accustomed to spoilers hitting the internet well ahead of time, as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will attest, but having details on the intricacies of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being revealed as Heard and ex-husband battle each other in a heated defamation lawsuit probably wasn’t on the 2022 bingo card, although we should know to expect the unexpected from this trial by now.