Not content with playing Dracula in ‘Renfield,’ Nicolas Cage sets his sights on another horror icon

Director Chris McKay’s Renfield was always going to pique interest and curiosity from the second it was announced, based entirely on the mouthwatering casting of Nicolas Cage as Dracula.

The sheer potential that comes attached to seeing one of the most uniquely eccentric and idiosyncratically committed actors there’s ever been sinking his literal and figurative teeth into a pop culture icon was off the charts, and the good news is that the first wave of reviews have underlined that Renfield is destined to live up to its undoubted ability to paint Vlad the Impaler’s mythos in a brand new light.

Of course, it isn’t technically a Dracula movie given that the weight of playing the title character falls on Nicholas Hoult’s shoulders, but even he’d be the first to admit that he’s not the number one reason why Renfield is poised to take a bite out of the box office when it hits theaters next weekend.

Image via Universal Pictures

As a lifelong fan of the macabre, making Willy’s Wonderland and Renfield in quick succession could potentially inspire Cage to dive into the genre once again, but he revealed to ScreenRant there’s one part above all he covets.

“I kind of did it with Ghost Rider. But I think the Wolf Man. Yeah. The Wolf Man is the scariest and I think just powerfully tragic. But I think it’s been done many times, I don’t think we’re making Wolf Man movies anymore. But for what I would like to explore, that works for me.”

The downside is that Ryan Gosling is set to headline a reboot of The Wolfman for Universal that’s going to be more in line with Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man than the catastrophic Dark Universe, but we’d take any excuse to see some classic Cage Rage unleashed in the supernatural arena any day of the week.