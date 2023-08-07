Not every ‘Star Wars’ supporter is falling over themselves to see the live-action debut of the most-demanded character

In 2003 Bioware released Knights of the Old Republic on Xbox and PC, with it instantly being recognized as one of the greatest Star Wars video games of all time. Twenty years later and it’s still very much beloved, with a recent port arriving on Nintendo Switch and a full-on remake in some stage of development for PlayStation 5.

At the core of this story is the Sith Lord Darth Revan. The character is renowned as one of the most powerful Force users, has a satisfyingly complex backstory and there have long been calls for them to make the leap to live action.

That hasn’t yet happened (despite some Easter Eggs in various media) and now one fan has a great case for why Lucasfilm should abandon the idea. Now, this is slightly spoilery if you haven’t played Knights of the Old Republic, so if you care about the twist in a two-decade-old game maybe look away now:

“One of the big reasons why people enjoyed playing Revan so much is because it was an RPG and they were able to shape their own individual Revan. Think about all the different things you got to choose. Where they Light Side or Dark Side? Did they use one saber, duel wield, or a double bladed lightsaber? Did they ignore lightsabers all together? What gender were they? What armor/robes/masks did they use? Did they romance anyone? Which face did you choose? How did they get past the rancor in the sewers? Did they outwit the sith on Korriban or just go on a killing spree once they were done? Did they do all the speeder races? Etc etc.”

Yup, you play as an amnesiac Revan in Knights of the Old Republic, though you don’t discover this until late in the game. This means that each player’s memory of Revan will be based on the choices they made in the game, so boiling that down into a single character means nobody will see “their” Revan.

Replies agree this is a “lose/lose scenario” with a “slim chance of making most folks happy”. The best suggestion seems to be to tell a story set in the Knights of the Old Republic era but to portray the character as an enigmatic and mysterious figure that can match up with each individual person’s perception of them.

Disney and Lucasfilm are open to this kind of story, so here’s hoping it becomes a reality someday.