One of the most eagerly-awaited ‘Star Wars’ games has been delayed indefinitely

Disappointing news for Star Wars fans today as one of the most anticipated gaming releases in years for the franchise has been put on pause indefinitely according to a new report.

According to Bloomberg, the PS5 and PC remakes of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic have been put on pause. This news comes after the game art and design directors for the game were let go earlier in July.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic first launched in 2003 and a remake has been in the works via developer Aspyr Media for the last three years. According to Bloomberg’s report, some at the studio believe Saber Interactive, another studio owned by Embracer Group could take the reins on the project after being brought in to help out with its development.

Initially, the plan was believed to be for the game to arrive in 2022, but now it seems that a “realistic target” for its release is 2025.

The development team at Aspyr first showcased a demo of the game to Lucasfilm and Sony earlier this month. This led to the firing of the game’s art and design directors. The team at Aspyr includes some staffers who worked on the original title. This original release of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was developed by BioWare.

Right now there is no firm date for the remake to hit shelves, but when it does it is expected to be a PS5 exclusive. Star Wars fans will have to wait for official word on this alleged pause to development and any official timeline for release.