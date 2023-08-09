Not just a miracle: ‘Ladybug & Cat Noir’ continue their domination of Netflix

This week’s Netflix Top 10 charts prove that one should never underestimate the power of animation. While the Oscars might pigeonhole the medium as being just for children, that didn’t prevent a PG-rated movie in such a format from dominating for the second week in a row.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie may have dropped a rank since last week, but it’s still holding strong, securing the third spot on this week’s Top 10 films. Not much has changed since it made its debut last week since its statistics only increased slightly, with just over 12.5 million views and over 21.2 million hours viewed. Ladybug & Cat Noir was overtaken by Happiness for Beginners by an additional 1 million views and 2 million hours.

It’s interesting how this French production secured a spot on the charts, especially considering that its TV counterpart barely made a dent on the platform’s Top 10 list for TV. However, fans of the show have criticized the writing in later seasons, and how information obtained and established in other episodes were simply forgotten.

So, what sets this film apart from the 2015 series? Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie was written and produced by a different person. The show’s creator, Thomas Astruc, had zero involvement in the production or writing. Instead, it was ZAG Entertainment’s CEO, Jeremy Zag’s vision of the Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. While he did follow the official canon, he made changes that added greater depth to the beloved characters who have captured audiences’ hearts for eight years. Perhaps this is why this Netflix’s title has maintained its presence for a second consecutive week.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie is now available to stream on Netflix.