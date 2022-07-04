Not-so-patriotic MCU fans celebrate the 104th birthday of Steve Rogers

Instead of tweeting about America’s birthday, MCU fans are wishing happy birthday to Steve Rogers, whose alter-ego Captain America is the embodied celebration of America.

Not coincidentally, the man who would become America’s superhero was born on July 4, 1918. Therefore, Rogers turned 104 today. Myriad Twitter users are celebrating this event and thus, directly or indirectly, Independence Day:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY STEVE ROGERS pic.twitter.com/TomVdFp50l — comfort for steve stans (@lovebotsteve) July 4, 2022

Happy 104th birthday to the one and only Steve Rogers. pic.twitter.com/zyMSnx8LYw — 💭… (@40sstevebuck) July 4, 2022

It’s the 4th so it means HAPPY 104th BIRTHDAY to steve rogers!! I miss you so much and appreciate you🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/DDbNLNwKFh — lauren🤍 (taylor's version) (@icedlaur) July 4, 2022

Other people are using Rogers’ birthday as an excuse not to celebrate Independence Day. “I’m melancholy about America’s birthday this year,” tweeted @GlynnisI, “but always delighted about Steve Rogers’.”

“FUCK ANY OTHER HOLIDAYS,” @bluegreytan wrote before wishing the fictional superhero a happy birthday. @scifichick25 has been celebrating Rogers’ birthday, instead of America’s, for three of the last four years. “July 4th is only Steve Rogers [sic] birthday,” the user solemnly wrote.

Spoiler: I didn't feel different in '20 either. And I think it will be the same thing this year. July 4th is only Steve Rogers birthday. pic.twitter.com/CNP2MGa8in — Geekgirlforever (@scifichick25) July 3, 2022

Happy birthday Steve Rogers, the only thing worth celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/ijbUHmcGQM — Disaster Slut 🖤🌈🍖⍟✪🖤 (@Gayboy_Disaster) July 4, 2022

Today is Steve Rogers birthday and nothing else pic.twitter.com/8RCdCTjWvM — Orville Atari (@orvilleatari) July 4, 2022

The irony is obviously palpable, as there would be no Steve Rogers without America, and everything else about the country that went into the character. Of course, we understand why some people aren’t celebrating the United States (especially due to current events), and see no contradiction in honoring an MCU character whose values align with the most idealistic version of the country. In essence, Captain America is what the United States could be, rather than what it is.

So, happy Independence Day But Not Really Because It’s A Celebration Of Steve Rogers’ Birthday That Only Exists Because Independence Day Was The Natural Choice For The Birthday Of The Man Who Would Become Captain America, everyone!