Nova Reportedly Moving Forward At Marvel Studios

Prior to the pandemic, Marvel’s line-up of films and shows in development was bordering on overwhelming. With release dates for everything from Black Widow to Shang-Chi now shunted into the late autumn and beyond though, that sentence doesn’t need the qualifier “bordering on.” But now, there’s news of yet another project that the studio have in the works.

According to The Illuminerdi, Marvel are in the early stages of developing a project centered on Nova, a comic book character yet to feature in any screen adaptation. Whether the IP is to be a movie or a TV show is still to be confirmed, but this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as We Got This Covered already told you last year that a Nova project was in active development. And now, it seems The Illuminerdi has confirmed our scoop.

Of course, to non-comic book fans, the name Nova isn’t likely to spark much reaction. So for the benefit of them (and by them, I mean us), I’ve undertaken rigorous, forensic research (and by research, I mean I’ve read a Wiki), and found some information that ought to elucidate the character’s background. Apparently, Nova is “a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, for which he gained superhuman abilities including enhanced strength, flight and resistance to injury.” Thanks, Wiki.

I trust the sources used on Nova’s page were reliable. Last thing I need is a super-nerd in the comments lecturing me for not knowing jack about the “Nova Corps.” To me it sounds like Marvel’s Green Lantern. Here’s to better prospects for this one, though. Last thing anyone needs is another Green Lantern, right?

If you’ve got any thoughts on Marvel’s Nova project, do leave a comment. It’s difficult to gauge the temperature of how exciting this would be. Fans of Marvel’s TV multiverse will be satisfied with Nova on the big screen or small, but the broader, more mainstream film audience aren’t likely to have anything invested in a series. Personally, I’ll contain my enthusiasm for the time being (you on the other hand, can get hyped to your heart’s content).