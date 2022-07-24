Official logo and release date revealed for ‘Thunderbolts’

Thunderbolts fans, get ready. Not only has Marvel Studios revealed the official logo, but we also know when it will come to theaters.

Marvel has been making waves across San Diego Comic-Con, overshadowing the DC panels with numerous announcements. For all you Thunderbolts fans, this one’s for you, as the official logo was broadcast across Twitter Saturday evening. More importantly, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced that Thunderbolts will close out Phase 5 on July 26, 2024.

Of course, this is an anticipated theatrical release date. Studios routinely swap dates due to different circumstances. What’s interesting about the news is that Phase 5 will end in almost exactly two years. Currently, the MCU is deep into Phase 4, and it will conclude when Wakanda Forever hits theaters this November.

The first three phases were much easier to track since each movie clearly built toward the Avengers before taking aim at Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet. Phase 4 hasn’t had the same direction to connect its movies and streaming series. Could it be that some bigger threat or another linchpin event is on the horizon?

Last month, the studio sent the fandom into a frenzy when the worst-kept secret in the MCU was confirmed, and the Thunderbolts were officially on the movie slate. This could be one of the more unique projects for Marvel. Think of them as the Avengers with more attitude; in the comics, the team began as villains posing as heroes, led by Baron Zemo, whom we last saw on the screen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Over the years, the rotating Thunderbolts lineup is made up of supervillains who, in lieu of prison time, join the government-sponsored team.

No cast members have been announced, but Marvel has tapped Jake Schreier to direct, and Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson will pen the script.