Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will play opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though beyond mere speculation that the extent of this involvement will parallel the latter’s supporting role in No Way Home, Marvel is keeping plot details tightly under wraps.

Wanda Maximoff has gone through one nasty journey through her MCU tenure. First, she lost her brother Pietro in Avengers: Age of Ultron, then became a vessel of conflict between the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Captain America: Civil War. And just as she was recovering from a history of trauma with the help of Vision, Thanos came along and killed him in cold blood during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, kickstarting a downward spiral that’d end with the Scarlet Witch trapping a town full of people in WandaVision.

If the MCU’s ultimate intention is to set up Wanda as a villain in future stories, they’re doing one hell of a job building up towards that monumental breakdown.

For now, though, she’ll almost certainly end up helping Doctor Strange with whatever he’s got going on in the upcoming sequel, and Marvel has decided to give you another look at the super heroine by sharing an official promotional art that depicts the Scarlet Witch in her new costume. See it for yourself below.

The Official Scarlet Witch Promo Art For 'Multiverse Of Madness' 1 of 2

It’s been said before that this new comic-true costume is absolutely gorgeous to behold, though I’m not so sure about this promo art. It looks a tad wonky if anything, but perhaps Marvel was going for something unique rather than the typical superhero poses.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release in theaters on May 6, 2022.