Official ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ promo art shows off the villains

This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Prior to Spider-Man: No Way Home, nobody believed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spidey villains would ever return to the big screen. After all, not only were their particular strands of the Marvel universe long-dead, but we saw most of the characters die on the big screen as well.

But we hadn’t reckoned with Marvel’s newfound willingness to engage in multiversal shenanigans. Now, thanks to Doctor Strange’s spell going awry, the villains returned and caused havoc in the MCU. With the dust beginning to settle on the film’s release, Marvel is updating their official website to take into account these versions of the characters, with each getting their own page and official art.

Here’s the full rundown of the official promo art for Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, Electro, and Lizard:

Marvel has also added the two variant Spideys to the list. Maguire’s is known as “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” and Garfield’s is “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Like the villains, they each get a dedicated piece of promo art, which you can check out here.

It’ll be interesting to see whether any of these characters make a return in future films. The MCU’s Norman Osborn still hasn’t been introduced, though he’s such a big player in the 616 comics universe that it seems a no-brainer that he’ll eventually appear. After No Way Home, it’s difficult to imagine anyone other than Willem Dafoe in the part, with his demonic grin truly chilling when he’s in Goblin mode.

For now, let’s just enjoy the fact that they’re back at all and that they get a shot at redemption.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.