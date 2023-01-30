Okoye faces a tough choice in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ deleted scene

Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Disney Plus debut in a matter of days, fans have been treated to a scene involving Danai Gurira’s character Okoye which didn’t make the theatrical cut that broke our hearts back in November.

It seems that not even the nation of Wakanda is immune from conniving Game of Thrones-esque politics when there is a power vacuum to capitalize on, with Okoye’s uncle using silver-tongued verbal tactics, which fans of George R.R Martin’s works are all-too-familiar with, to try and convince Okoye, a daughter of the Border Tribe, to make her bid for the throne.

In the clip, courtesy of IGN, we can see doubt washing over Okoye’s face at the prospect, however her uncle (Danny Sapani) it determined to sway her to his way of thinking, advising her to ‘lay low and wait for the dust to settle from the drumbeat of war’ before making her move.

This crucial information seems to hint towards a Wakandan civil war of some sort in the future, given that Shuri didn’t seem to express much interest in the throne after it was left vacant by King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) after him.

What the future holds for Wakanda and its denizens is anyone’s guess at this point. For now, we can look forward to sobbing all over again when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands on Disney Plus on Feb. 1, and gets a physical release on Feb. 7. After that, we’re going to be patiently waiting for Angela Bassett to win the Academy over and finally bring home an acting Oscar for the MCU. She gets it, or we riot.