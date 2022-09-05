Olivia Wilde dodges Florence Pugh ‘falling out’ question, says internet ‘is sufficiently well nourished’

Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumors of bad blood between herself and Don’t Worry Darling star actress Florence Pugh by… not addressing them at all.

If indeed there’s no such thing as bad press, then Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has had the promo run of the year. Much that has been said about the film has, however, shifted the focus from fiction towards real life, from Wilde’s relationship with Styles to the recasting of his character, which was initially supposed to be played by controversial Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf.

After the director claimed she had fired LaBeouf from the role due to his “combative energy” which was prejudicial to “a safe, trusting environment” on set, the actor leaked a video where Wilde was actually trying to get him to come back to the project. In it, Wilde is accused of sounding condescending towards leading lady Florence Pugh, who decided to skip the press conference for the movie that took place Monday at the International Venice Film Festival. Citing scheduling conflicts with the current production of the Dune sequel, the English actress did manage to make space for the red carpet and screening later the same day.

Pugh being physically absent didn’t stop reporters at the festival from asking Wilde about whether the two were on good terms. According to The Independent, In an evasive answer, the Booksmart director started by showering the Little Women with praise, saying “Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune.” Wilde went on by expressing how “honored” she is to have Pugh as her lead, affirming “she’s amazing in the film.”

Regarding the rumors, Wilde preferred to refrain from commenting, neither denying nor confirming they hold any truth. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there,” she started, “the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s as Pugh’s character begins learning about her husband’s, played by Styles, secret life. It arrives in theaters, Sep. 23.