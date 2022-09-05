Florence Pugh to skip film festival press conference for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

In news that will shock no one, Florence Pugh is continuing her boycott of press duties for Don’t Worry Darling, as the film gets first screenings at Venice Film Festival.

Olivia Wilde’s new film could go down in history, but not for the quality of the film or the performances, but the elaborate controversies off-screen. Allegations of bullying have plagued the film before its full release, with Shia LaBeouf detailing how Wilde allegedly undermined and mistreated star Pugh.

Now, even more ramifications are being felt. Pugh will not be in attendance for the press conference at its Venice debut, although the actress can blame scheduling conflicts. The Black Widow star is currently a several hour flight away in Budapest to film Dune: Part Two, and won’t be able to land in time for Don’t Worry Darling’s presser according to Deadline.

Pugh will still walk the red carpet, go to the film’s screening, do photo opportunities: but that’s where it’ll end. Pugh will immediately fly back to Budapest and work on Dune. Because that isn’t slightly suspicious.

Curiously, fellow Dune star also filming in Budapest Timothee Chalamet will be in Venice for his latest flick Bones and All‘s press conference. Naturally, speculation is suggesting that Pugh’s unattendance could be actually down to the controversies behind the scenes.

Wilde and Pugh’s co-star Harry Styles will still front the press, with Deadline’s report suggesting the plan around Pugh had been hatched up prior to the drama going public.

Don’t Worry Darling is set for a cinematic release on Sept. 23.