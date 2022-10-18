One name being conspicuously absent from the DCEU’s big day draws out both sides of the divide

The ongoing developments both behind the scenes and in front of the camera at Warner Bros. and DC Films has shaken up the future of the superhero franchise in a major way, but as always, a huge percentage of the fandom will always bring it back around to Zack Snyder eventually.

Having already gotten the four-hour cut of Justice League they demanded for years, the movement to restore and resurrect the SnyderVerse remains alive and well. That being said, if you want to get pedantic about it, has the mythology initially created by the filmmaker with Man of Steel ever really went away?

After all, it was Snyder who cast Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher as his Justice League, and every single one of them with the exception of the latter has at least one cameo or solo blockbuster on the way. Outside of that, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was a canonical sequel to David Ayer’s original, which was itself tied to the SnyderVerse.

Despite the fact his fingerprints remain all over every corner of the DCEU, yesterday’s raft of announcements regarding the short and long-term future of the interconnected series has many crying foul at Snyder’s contributions being overlooked once again.

Remember when Ray Fisher said that the people who were currently at WB were not fit for leadership and y'all called him a diva?? Now it's been confirmed that Walter Hamada was holding SUPERMAN back because he hated Zack Snyder and wanted none of his influence💀 — ⚔Ian⚔ (@ian_of_rivia) October 17, 2022

All the people who were rooting for Zack Snyder's Justice League to fail are gone… pic.twitter.com/ypzkpwzfiy — Blu (@bluboy43) October 18, 2022

All the people who were rooting for Zack Snyder's Justice League to fail are gone… pic.twitter.com/ypzkpwzfiy — Blu (@bluboy43) October 18, 2022

I will lose my shit if Zack Snyder is director Man Of Steel 2 👀#RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Movies And Games Related (@HOUSEOFEL38) October 18, 2022

DC desperately needs Zack Snyder's justice league 2 & 3



Not another megalomaniac who constantly makes sh%t up just to get people pay for his bland movie. Hell he doesn't even rate TSS 😭



PS:The hatman 🐍 needs to be locked up along side pastor🔫 ASAP!!!#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/jqwpv7D3Qj — MO🃏Nov/5th WE trend#ReleaseTheAyerCut (@Just_aNomad) October 18, 2022

Oh wow….Look at how many times Zack Snyder is said to be coming back in this article about the future of DC movies.



I'll give you a clue.



None.https://t.co/5UNn7hOQdA — STEM (@steusmotus) October 17, 2022

I will NEVER frown on someone for watching Black Adam. Some of these people were like 7 when MOS came out lol. Watch what you want! But people spreading “if you don’t pay for black Adam Zack Snyder will never come back” narrative is totally made up lol. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Jacemandaspaceman69 (@Jacemandaspace2) October 17, 2022

Zack snyder was the guy with alot of great ideas who just needed someone to help him express it better.



Like if man of steel didn't have that necksnap it would have been almost the greatest superman movie ever.

Or the Martha shit, if he'd only workshop that better https://t.co/SSCHk7wRYd — 💀👹revolspooky👹💀 (@revolcom91) October 18, 2022

Snyder has enough on his plate at it is thanks to his Netflix deal, with the Army of the Dead director and Army of Thieves producer overseeing sequel Planet of the Dead, animated series Lost Vegas, Norse-inspired episodic effort Twilight of the Gods, and the two-part sci-fi epic Rebel Moon. Ignoring all of that, though, we know fine well that #RestoreTheSnyderVerse isn’t going anywhere.