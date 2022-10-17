Guardian no more, James Gunn ready to jump ship from Marvel to DC

The tides have shifted in the superhero movie industry as James Gunn announced he’s ready to work on future DC projects, possibly leaving Marvel Studios behind. While nothing has yet been officially confirmed, the Guardians of the Galaxy director and the film studio hinted at future projects that Gunn may be working on in the superhero scene.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Gunn has a DC project in line for the future. Gunn reportedly had a meeting with DC producer Peter Safran, and Warner Bros executives for a future mystery movie and other ideas that Gunn could contribute to the studio.

Warner Bros hasn’t released any statement about their meeting with Gunn. However, an insider told The Hollywood Reporter that “DC is definitely in play”, hinting at a potential future in the DCEU. While it’s unclear what projects the famed director may be working on in the future, plans for a potential Man of Steel sequel may be on the table. Just in case fans get too excited, Gunn will always be around to debunk rumors surrounding his projects.

Gunn has worked on previous DC projects in the past, such as The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker TV series. Despite how it looks, Gunn still has some love for the MCU, as he talked about some of his regrets when directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films, and helped fans pinpoint where his films sat in the MCU timeline.