One of 2 movies released 4 months apart based on the same script that went through 3 titles makes a confusing streaming comeback

There’s no shortage of movie that have cycled through countless different titles and been released under a myriad of monikers depending on where you are or when it lands, but the case of 2020’s Alone still stands out as being unique among a common practice.

The screenplay for the zombie horror was written by Matt Naylor, who then found himself in the unusual position of having his script adapted twice in two different continents and released just months apart. The American version starring Tyler Posey was second out of the gate, arriving four months behind Alive, which found plenty of success on its own thanks to Netflix handling distribution rights.

It’s easy to understand why Alone and Alive didn’t share nomenclature when that could have been detrimental to both of them, but another thriller called Alone also happened to release just weeks before the undead terror made its way to digital and VOD, which might be why the call was made to rename it as Final Days in certain markets.

If that wasn’t confusing enough, the entirely forgettable feature has made a comeback on streaming under a third title, and one that it wisely tried to avoid during its initial run. Going by Pandemic on Prime Video, the mediocre “run, scream, fight, kill” formula fans of the genre have seen countless times over has bolted onto the streaming service’s most-watched charts per FlixPatrol, and has even made its way onto the Top 10 in the United Kingdom, although trying to keep track of its revolving door of names is enough to make your head spin.