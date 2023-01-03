One of 2022’s instant cult favorite horrors somehow failed to satisfy every gorehound

The divine execution of low-budget cinematic experiences in horror continues to be a driving force that pulls in thrill-seeking audiences. And while the majority of these projects are spearheaded by one person with the dream of witnessing the project brought to life, other underrated flicks are launched at the hands of a powerful duo — and in this case, it’s the team of husband and wife. We’re speaking about Deadstream, of course, which comfortably cemented its status as one of the best horror movies of 2022.

Directed by Vanessa and Joseph Winter, the bone-chilling flick highlighted traditional horror elements, such as an eerie narrative, an abundance of jump scares, and charming gore effects. And while a large portion of Redditors have showered plenty of praise on the film in the past, one specific user on the r/horror platform was certainly less than impressed with the horror collaboration.

Image via Shudder

Unsurprisingly, many horror fanatics were quick to defend the 2022 treasure, which simply showcases that everyone is entitled to their own opinion — even if that means splitting gorehounds right down the middle. And considering the horror genre is often overlooked and harbors an extremely niche following, it comes as no surprise that folks have a variety of different takes on movies within the spooky landscape.

Vast opinions aside, Deadstream undoubtedly presented enough blood-curdling sequences to keep most gorehounds utterly satisfied. At least, the overwhelming consensus over on Rotten Tomatoes definitely backs up that notion — with the movie currently boasting a 91 percent Certified Fresh score.

Deadstream is available to stream now on Shudder.