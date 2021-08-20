One Of Adam Sandler’s Worst Movies Is Massively Popular On Hulu

Adam Sandler is a controversial figure in Hollywood. While he has worked on beloved films like Uncut Gems and Happy Gilmore, he has also been behind several big-name flops. And right now, one of those flops is trending on Hulu, suggesting that people are in the mood for some so-bad-its-good cinema.

According to Flixpatrol Adam Sandler’s 2011 film, Jack And Jill is currently the sixth most popular movie on Hulu. The film sees Sandler take on two roles at once, playing siblings Jack and Jill Sadelstein. Jack is a very successful advertising executive while Jill is living alone in her home neighborhood. However, when Jill visits Jack for Thanksgiving, things quickly get out of hand as Jill turns Jack’s life upside down.

The film is likely most famous for a bizarre plot thread where Jack tries to get Al Pacino (who plays himself) to star in a commercial for the Dunkaccino, a new coffee from Dunkin’ Doughnuts. However, Al falls for Jill, forcing Jack to try and hook the pair up, despite Jill having no interest in Pacino. This leads to more chaos as Jack tries to convince his sister to help him out, even though she has fallen in love with someone else.

The film was critically panned on release, with many critics calling it poorly written and mean-spirited. The film ended up with a 3% score on Rotten Tomatoes, showing just how universally loathed it was. On top of this, the film won every single award at the 32nd Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture, Worst Actor, and Worst Screenplay.

Weirdly, many years after its release, part of the film became a viral sensation. At the very end of the film, Al Pacino’s Dunkaccino commercial is shown to the audience. This commercial features Pacino performing a rap full of references to his other (much better) films. Many internet users found this commercial hilarious out of context, and many people used the sequence to create memes and remixes.

Jack And Jill is an oddly fascinating failure. It is mesmerizing to watch several famous actors and writers utterly fail at making a good film. However, Al Pacino’s weirdly committed performance and rap skills turn Jack And Jill into a so-bad-its-good classic, making it the perfect thing to watch with friends.