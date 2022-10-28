One of Joss Whedon’s many enemies admits he’s good at making movies… for ‘American geeks and morons’

Former hero of the geek community Joss Whedon has endured a staggering and much-deserved fall from grace after decades of shocking behind the scenes stories emerged regarding his behavior and conduct, dating right back to his days on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Countless former collaborators came forward with damning indictments of the once-prosperous filmmaker who created several beloved TV shows and directed the first two Avengers movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s without even bringing up the Justice League debacle that saw Ray Fisher make a string of accusations that he’s still demanding an apology for to this day.

One of the many enemies Whedon made along the way was Jean-Pierre Jeunet, who helmed Alien: Resurrection. The two have been known to throw verbal barbs in each other’s direction every now and again after resolutely failing to see eye-to-eye during production on the sci-fi sequel, but the Amelie helmer has taken things one step further by utterly incinerating his nemesis in an interview with The Independent.

“I know Joss Whedon said some bad things about me. I don’t care. I know if Joss Whedon had made the film himself, it probably would have been a big success. He’s very good at making films for American geeks, something for morons. Because he’s very good at making Marvel films. I hate this kind of movie. It’s so silly, so stupid.”

Marvel Studios

In Jeunet’s defense, based on how popular the likes of Buffy, Firefly, Angel, Dollhouse, The Cabin in the Woods, The Avengers, and Age of Ultron proved to be, Whedon was at his best when making big and small screen content for the so-called “American geeks”. Of course, having effectively been blacklisted after his true nature was outed, it’s not a problem the Frenchman will have to worry himself with any longer.