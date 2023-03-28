One of Netflix’s biggest-ever movies makes an ironically predictable return to the global Top 10

Two things that are always guaranteed to find widespread success on Netflix regardless of quality are Adam Sandler movies and whodunnits, so when the two were put together for the streaming service’s in-house original Murder Mystery, there was only one way things were going to turn out.

Sure enough, the Sandman’s streaming smash hit ended up becoming one of the platform’s most-watched exclusive features ever, and even though it’s been bumped from the all-time Top 10 in the four years since its release, we’d feel pretty confident in saying that this week’s sequel is going to pick up the slack and utterly decimate the viewership charts for the foreseeable future.

Curiously, Murder Mystery 2 marks only the second time Sandler has ever reprised a role after Grown Ups 2, but the lure of heading out on an intercontinental adventure with a star-studded ensemble in tow for a second time was clearly an opportunity the actor and producer couldn’t pass up.

With the excitement and anticipation building ahead of Netflix’s latest hotly-anticipated A-list extravaganza, it’s no surprise to discover that the first Murder Mystery has been rocketing up the rankings as subscribers re-familiarize themselves with Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Nick and Audrey Spitz.

Per FlixPatrol, the lightweight comic escapade has risen from the ashes to crack the Top 10 in 28 countries around the world, cementing it as the streamer’s eighth most-watched feature on a worldwide scale. With the second installment almost upon us, Sandler and Happy Madison are about to reassert dominion over Netflix’s library.